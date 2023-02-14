OSCODA – The Oscoda girls basketball team welcomed in 14th ranked Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday. The Lady Gladiators proved to be quite the challenge, handing the Lady Owls a 73-27 non-conference setback.

St. Francis poured in the points in the opening quarter, while Oscoda could only get a field-goal and two free throws from Kingsley Backstrom, leading to a 21-4 deficit after one.

