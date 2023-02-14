OSCODA – The Oscoda girls basketball team welcomed in 14th ranked Traverse City St. Francis on Saturday. The Lady Gladiators proved to be quite the challenge, handing the Lady Owls a 73-27 non-conference setback.
St. Francis poured in the points in the opening quarter, while Oscoda could only get a field-goal and two free throws from Kingsley Backstrom, leading to a 21-4 deficit after one.
In the second, Luella Whipkey knocked down a three and had five points, with it reading 33-12 at the half.
The Owls had their best play in the third quarter. Mia Whipkey knocked down two threes, while Luella Whipkey and Ava Gooch drilled shots from behind the arc as well, though it was still a commanding 46-26 entering the fourth.
The Owls had Luella Whipkey finish with 10 points, Backstrom scored eight, Mia Whipkey added six and Gooch scored three.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7 Oscoda played a non-league game down at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary. The Owls lost this contest, 66-46.
The Owls were able to hold a 14-13 lead after the first quarter, but fell behind 38-23 by the half. After three quarters of play, MLS led 52-44. Oscoda was able to close the gap in that quarter thanks in part to threes by Gooch and Mia Whipkey, but the team went cold in the final stanza, only able to net two points.
The Owls had Gooch finish with 13 points, Backstrom put in nine points, Ashton Ehle was able to score seven, Mia Whipkey and Luella Whipkey were able to score five apiece, Kyden Ehle had four and Elle Kellstrom scored three.
On Monday, Feb. 6 the Owls lost a key NSL Big Dipper game in Alcona, 43-37.
Oscoda led the game 8-7 after the first quarter and 21-20 at the half, but after three it was 27-apiece.
Alcona went ahead 35-31 midway through the fourth, though a Mia Whipkey three pulled the Owls within 35-34.
The Tigers hit key free throws in the closing minutes however, giving Oscoda the loss.
Backstrom was able to score 17 points and haul in four rebounds, Luella Whipkey had 10 points and two assists, Mia Whipkey had eight points and eight rebounds and Kellstrom was able to get six rebounds.
For the Tigers, Emma Travis and Kelsey Hansen scored 12 points apiece and Jena Wambold added 11.
Oscoda (11-7 overall, 6-2 NSL Big Dipper) played at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, hosts Rogers City on Thursday and heads up to Alpena on Monday. The Owls need wins over Charlton Heston and Rogers City to ensure at least a share of the conference title with R-C and Alcona.