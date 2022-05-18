MIDLAND — The Tawas Area baseball team played John Glenn at one of the best ballparks in the state on Thursday. The Braves, taking on the Bobcats at Dow Diamond, home of Midland’s Great Lakes Loons, played well too, but did drop the game 6-2.
“It was beautiful evening to play baseball at Dow Diamond and our boys played well,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “We started out hot at the plate and John Glenn did as well. Unfortunately, they took advantage of a couple of miscues and that led to an additional two runs which was all they needed.”
Ozzy Johnson started the game on the mound and was credited with the loss, giving up two earned runs on four hits, two strikeouts and two walks.
Gavin Shawn had a double and a single, Johnson, Cooper Gorman and Jake Hazen all singled. Hazen and Ethan Hedglin had one RBI each.
“Ethan and Ozzy turned a nice double play to get out a jam later in the game,” Gorman said. “Overall, it was a great experience and even though the boys and I would have enjoyed a victory given the circumstances and their concerns for families and friends. They made memories that will last a lifetime.”
Tawas (5-8 overall) was at Saginaw Nouvel on Tuesday, hosts Alpena today (Wednesday), heads to Oscoda on Saturday and hosts Hillman on Wednesday.