GAYLORD — Oscoda had just four available wrestlers at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord on Saturday. The Owls made the most of it though, as they managed to place 16th out of 36 teams at the invite.
Anthony Ward had a good second place finish in 145, Isaiah Spragg was fourth in 119, Carson Gooch was seventh in 125 and Ian Boboltz was seventh in 135.
On Wednesday the Owls lost a pair of North Star League matches in Whittemore-Prescott. They were defeated by Mio 48-15 and were taken down by host W-P 60-9.
Oscoda (15-12 overall) heads to Valley Lutheran today (Wednesday) and opens the post-season in the Division 4 team district at Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday, Feb. 10. Oscoda also hosts individual districts on Saturday, Feb. 12.