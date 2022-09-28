OSCODA — On Saturday local AYSO soccer continued with play in Oscoda.
The 12U Blue Jays faced off with West Branch 2 on the soccer pitch. West Branch blanked the Blue Jays, 3-0. Evan Agtergael and Ryan Lukach each made two saves in goal to keep the score low.
In the 10U teams, results of games saw the Kickers shutout the Mighty Tigers, 3-0. Jaiden Fulco, Paxson Nathaniel and Wyatt Negro scored for the Kickers.
Negro scored the winning goal in the second half after both teams failed to find the net in the first half. Assists were earned by Christian Brault, Nathaniel and Falco. Norella Ballor had an awesome match on defense with six steals.
Jaxson Velazquez and Nathaniel each worked hard to get the shutout in goal. The Tigers coach highlighted the play in goal of Jada Janis with four Saves. The coach was happy with the team’s hard work.
The 8U teams saw the Blue Bombers top the Blue Dragons, 13-7. Joshua Fulco had the big foot for the Bombers with eight goals. Emalynn Byrne netted four and Keyleein Doncoes one goal.
The Blades and Warriors in 6U played to a tie, 2-2. Frank Doherty and Grace Morin each scored for the Blades. Mackenzie Powroznik scored both goals for the Warriors. The Blades coach highlighted Rett Kellstrom’s play on defense.