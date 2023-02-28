OSCODA – The Oscoda boys basketball team traveled to Hillman on Friday to take on the fifth-ranked team in Division 4. The Owls made a good showing, but were unable to come out on top in the North Star League crossover game, falling 54-44.
“We played with much greater intensity,” head coach Mike Poland said. “Effort was a huge point of emphasis during our pregame and the boys responded.”
The Owls had first quarter threes from Michael Myles and Gage Woodward, and they led 15-12 after one. The Tigers pulled ahead 22-21 by the half though and they held a 37-30 lead entering the fourth.
Myles hit two three pointers in the fourth and finished with 20 points, Jaeden Ullman netted seven, Thad Spragg and Connor McNichol had six points apiece, Woodward finished with three points and Blake Mallak had two.
Hillman was led by Trenton Taratuta who had 23 points.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21 the Owls played a non-league contest in Houghton Lake, and they lost this one, 57-39.
Spragg was able to score four points and Myles drained a three in the first quarter, but H-L led 16-10 after one.
In the second, Myles was able to hit two more from three point land and netted eight in the frame, but the Bobcat lead increased to 38-21 at the half.
Houghton Lake outscored Oscoda 8-7 in the third quarter and both teams netted 11 points in the fourth.
The Owls had Myles finish with 14 points, Spragg put in 10, Ullman netted six, Mallak put in four, Dreyton Williams scored three and Connor McNichol put in two.
Oscoda (7-11 overall) hosted Hale on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season on Thursday in Posen. The Owls open up Division 3 district action on Monday against Whittemore-Prescott, in a contest played at Tawas Area.