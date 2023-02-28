OSCODA – The Oscoda boys basketball team traveled to Hillman on Friday to take on the fifth-ranked team in Division 4. The Owls made a good showing, but were unable to come out on top in the North Star League crossover game, falling 54-44.

“We played with much greater intensity,” head coach Mike Poland said. “Effort was a huge point of emphasis during our pregame and the boys responded.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos