AUGRES — The AuGres boys basketball team traveled to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, where they had hoped to earn their first win of the young season. The Wolverines were unable to do so though, dropping the North Star League crossover game, 53-29.
In the first quarter, AuGres was able to get a three pointer and a free throw from Levi Jones, but weren’t able to get anything else to fall, as they fell behind 19-4 after one.
In the second, Casey Williams was able to net five points, but the Patriot lead grew to 29-9 at the half.
AuGres also trailed 47-19 entering the fourth.
Williams led the Wolverines with 17 points, Jones put in 10 and Brennan Smollen netted two.
AuGres opened the season on Monday, Dec. 5 at home against Mio. They lost this crossover game, 60-26.
Williams led the way with 12 points, Hunter Harmon and Jones had four points each and with two apiece was Smollen, Luke Verdusco and Bryce Verdusco.
“We have a young group who is showing us they have the heart of a varsity team,” head coach Chase Blackmore said. “They are making a lot of progress in a short amount of time. Our defense is quick and we are causing many turnovers. On offense, we need to get comfortable handling the ball. Getting back to basics for this group will help with furthering development.”
AuGres (0-2 overall) was at Oscoda on Monday, heads to Alcona on Thursday, hosts Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday and hosts Bay City All Saints on Tuesday.