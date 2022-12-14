AUGRES — The AuGres boys basketball team traveled to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, where they had hoped to earn their first win of the young season. The Wolverines were unable to do so though, dropping the North Star League crossover game, 53-29.

In the first quarter, AuGres was able to get a three pointer and a free throw from Levi Jones, but weren’t able to get anything else to fall, as they fell behind 19-4 after one.

