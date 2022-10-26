HALE — Tawas Area competed at the Hale Invitational on Thursday. The cross country event, held at the beautiful Wicker Hills Golf Course, had several local teams attending, with the Braves winning both the boys’ and girls’ races.

“The kids ran hard against their competitors and battled against the rolling hills and soggy ground,” Tawas head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “Overall winning both varsity races… was a really exciting accomplishment that sets the team up for success at regionals.”

