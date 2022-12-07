UNIVERSITY CENTER — The Oscoda girls swim and dive team wrapped up their season recently, taking part in the Independent Swim Conference championships; held down at Saginaw Valley State University.

“Each girl was able to drop time, even if they didn’t qualify for the top 16,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “I was so impressed with them this season. The girls set personal goals and everyone was able to meet them.”

