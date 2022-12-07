UNIVERSITY CENTER — The Oscoda girls swim and dive team wrapped up their season recently, taking part in the Independent Swim Conference championships; held down at Saginaw Valley State University.
“Each girl was able to drop time, even if they didn’t qualify for the top 16,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “I was so impressed with them this season. The girls set personal goals and everyone was able to meet them.”
Hannah Williams finished ninth in the 200 free with a 2:28.52 and she was also 10th in the 500 free on a swim of 6:51.07.
Kylie Gallahar had a ninth place finish in the backstroke on a time of 1.20.22 and she added a 16th place finish in the 100 free with a 1.08.94.
Riley Beauchamp was good for ninth place with 1:26.32 in the butterfly and she was also 16th in the backstroke on a 1.33.48. Andrea Lopez Martinez was also 11th in the butterfly with a time of 1.28.69.