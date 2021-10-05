OSCODA – Sometimes an unfortunate situation can lead to a beautiful thing. That turned out to be the case for the Oscoda football team Friday night, when after losing a player to a gruesome injury, rallied behind their fallen teammate to top host Harbor Springs, 26-8 in a Northern Michigan Football League Legacy Division battle.
“In the third quarter, Tyler Sheffer suffered a leg injury and was taken by ambulance, and the team really rallied for him,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “They said ‘we’re playing this one for Sheff’ and that is what they did.”
The win snaps a three-game losing streak, and also keeps the Owl’s bid for a fifth straight playoff berth intact.
“It felt great to win on the road, it is close to a three hour trip and the players responded and spoiled Harbor Springs’ homecoming,” Whitley said. “Our defense sparked our offense and we got a well-rounded game from both. The players and coaching staff knew we needed a win to stay in the playoff hunt, and the team delivered.”
The Owls trailed the game 8-6 at the half, but rallied with three touchdowns in the second half to head home with the victory.
Oscoda had 323 total yards of offense, led by Carson Gooch who ran for 134 yards on 17 attempts. Anthony Ward returned from injury and ran in for a pair of touchdowns.
“One of our tremendous drives saw the Owls go 88 yards on 16 plays to score and take the lead,” Whitley said. “Mikey Myles and Anthony Ward split time at quarterback and both did an outstanding job. Defensively we played as a team and showed they can shut down offenses by playing surround and pound team defense. Kaden Schirmer and Ian Boboltz both had had outstanding defensive performances, along with Tyler Sheffer, Chris Thompson, Cam Fabyan and Parker Boughner.”
Boughner had a fumble recover and Damon Burrows and Myles each had an interception to give the Owl defense three turnovers.
Oscoda (3-3 overall, 1-2 NMFL Legacy) heads to Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-6, 0-4) on Friday. The Cardinals reached the Division 8 state semi-finals last year, but an exit of key players to graduation and an injury to their now senior quarterback has led to their struggles on the field this season.