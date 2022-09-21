FRANKFORT — The Oscoda football team finally wrapped up their four-straight game road trip to open the season on Friday. The Owls played at Frankfort in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division contest, and returned home with a 28-14 loss.

“I thought our defense played really well at times, but we just need to put together a complete game,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “Our offense really struggled the last two weeks with blocking from both the line and the receivers and backs struggled as well. We need to shore up our blocking and tackling at all positions moving forward and put a complete four quarter game together and we should see some success.”

