FRANKFORT — The Oscoda football team finally wrapped up their four-straight game road trip to open the season on Friday. The Owls played at Frankfort in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division contest, and returned home with a 28-14 loss.
“I thought our defense played really well at times, but we just need to put together a complete game,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “Our offense really struggled the last two weeks with blocking from both the line and the receivers and backs struggled as well. We need to shore up our blocking and tackling at all positions moving forward and put a complete four quarter game together and we should see some success.”
Frankfort led the game 12-0 at the half and made it 20-0 early in the third quarter. The Owls did get rushing touchdowns by Damon Burrows and Carson Gooch to give them some offensive bright spots in the later stages of the contest.
“Frankfort has a good offensive backfield, led by their returning all-state quarterback who we let out a few times and we just didn’t tackle well,” Whitley said.
Gooch finished with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown and he also had nine tackles. Burrows finished with 65 yards rushing and a touchdown and he had two receptions for 29 yards. Blake Mallak had three receptions for 29 yards and he added nine tackles on defense.
Oscoda (1-3 overall, 0-2 NMFC Legends) hosts 10th ranked St. Ignace (3-1, 2-0) on Friday. The Saints lost to a good Gladstone team last week 40-0. The Owls won last year’s meeting with St. Ignace, 18-12.