OSCODA — On Friday evening, the Oscoda High School Athletic Hall of Fame officially inducted their 2022 class. Three individuals and one team were introduced and given plaques that will officially enshrine them along with some of the best athletes to walk the halls at the school.

“We were really happy with it, we really had a pretty good turnout,” Oscoda athletic director and hall of fame committee member Cheri Meier said. “The three individuals and eight of the guys from the basketball team (were there). Of course, we always want more people from the community to attend, but I think we had over 100 people there and then the football game was just packed. As a committee, our general impressions was that we were really happy, the people that were there were happy with how it went as well.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos