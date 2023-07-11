Standings - as of July 5, 2023
Early Shift
Updated: July 12, 2023 @ 5:07 am
Standings - as of July 5, 2023
Early Shift
1. Tres Golf Istas 142
2. Misfits 128
3. Don’t Know 126
4. Desparados 123
5. Sgt. Bilko 119
6. Do-Overs 113
7. Them Guyz 106
8. CCS 100
9. Three Stooges 99
10. John Deere 96
11. Trouble Brewing 94
12. Git It Dun 92
13. Awful Three 90
14. Amigos 75
Late Shift
1. Good Bad No Ugly 127
1. Sand Baggers 127
3. 3 D*cks 115
4. Putt Pirates 109
5. Slap Blanch 107
5. Another Overhaul 107
7. Stogies and Bogies 106
8. Sultans of Swing 103
9. Beer Run 99
10. Sh*t Baby What? 98
11. Shanks A Lot 97
12. E.S.S. 93
13. Hack Attack 85
14. Joe & the Poor Boys 84
15. Fun 82
16. Bud Weisers 76
17. Pin High 74
18. Three Amigos 73
19. Bottoms Up 70
20. Silver Bullets 64
