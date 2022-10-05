LIVONIA — The Oscoda volleyball team faced some of the top teams in the state on Saturday, taking part in the Division 3 showdown at Livonia.
The day started off well for the Lady Owls, as they took down defending state champion Reese, 25-11, 25-21 and 16-25.
“We started off really strong and it was again, well placed and aggressive serves that lead us through the first game,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “A few communication errors and some hitting errors slowed us down in game three, but we stayed positive and continued to work hard.”
They dropped a straight sets match to Pewamo-Westphalia next, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-18 and came up short against Traverse City St. Francis in the bracket portion of the event, 20-25, 25-19 and 15-12.
“Pewamo has a really strong team, they have strong hitters that were hitting well above our block, but our passers didn’t back down,” Curley said. “(Against St Francis) was one of the strongest matches we have played this season. The girls showed great teamwork and determination. Our defense made great attempts and we kept the ball off the floor, but we struggled to get keep our passes in system which lead to more hitting errors than usual.”
Still, Curley was rather pleased with how her team fared against without question the most difficult teams on the Owls’ schedule.
“I am beyond happy with the performance from the girls,” she said. “We knew it was going to be some great competition, but the team needs to see that they can compete with and beat these schools. I hope this brings out more confidence in the girls. We played and competed tough with some highly ranked teams. I don’t think we have even come close to reaching our full potential this season, but I’m excited to get the girls there and to see the improvements they will continue to make this season. We have big goals for the season, and I hope they are starting to see how realistic it is for them to reach them.”
Leading the attack was Luella Whipkey with 28 kills, two blocks, 30 digs and three aces, Ashton Ehle had 18 kills, 19 digs, one block and seven aces, Kyden Ehle had three kills, 14 digs, three aces and 61 assists, Mia Whipkey added three kills, three blocks, 17 digs and one ace, Grace Bergquist had one kill, 47 digs and three aces, Elle Kellstrom chipped in with five kills, one block and two digs and Kingsley Backstrom added three kills and one block.
On Thursday the Owls were at home against AuGres for a North Star League crossover game. They won this game handily, 25-9, 25-9 and 25-8.
“We served really well and added another 28 aces,” Curley said. “I was happy to see the girls stay energetic and focused. We struggle with staying in an energetic, focused mindset for a whole match, and that really improved for us with these two matches.”
K. Ehle had 22 assists and eight aces, M. Whipkey added four kills, eight aces and two digs, L. Whipkey chipped in with seven digs and three aces, A. Ehle had six kills, two digs and one ace, Liz Fulco had four kills, Elle Kellstrom added three kills and Grace Bergquist had seven digs and five aces.
On Thursday, Sept. 29 the Owls won another NSL crossover game, 25-2, 25-10 and 25-7 over visiting Fairview.
“Ashton Ehle had a great serving night, like she does most nights,” Curley said. “She started off the game with 18 service points, with 12 of those being aces. All of servers placed their serves really well and we had a total of 35 aces on the night. The team did a great job communicating and staying energetic throughout the whole match.”
Leading the way was A. Ehle with 16 aces, one kill and one dig, M. Whipkey had four kills, seven aces and two digs, L. Whipkey had seven kills, two aces and three digs and Kellstrom added four kills.
Oscoda hosted Posen on Tuesday, heads to Mio today (Wednesday) and hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday.