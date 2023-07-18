ELLEN DOHERTY

Ellen Doherty

 Courtesy photo

OSCODA – When Oscoda looked to fill its vacant swim coach positions, the school did so with one of the best swimmers in program history. Ellen Doherty, who holds the program record in the 500-yard freestyle was recently named the head coach. She will take over both varsity programs, the girls’ team in the fall and the boys’ team in the winter.

“As a senior in high school I aspired to do just this, so I’m elated,” Doherty said. “I aim to give our athletes the same opportunities that I was afforded. I credit Jeff Rush and Bill Copeland for their role in developing my core values and love for fitness. This always helps me to conquer life’s challenges. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for these lessons.”

Tags