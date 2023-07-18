OSCODA – When Oscoda looked to fill its vacant swim coach positions, the school did so with one of the best swimmers in program history. Ellen Doherty, who holds the program record in the 500-yard freestyle was recently named the head coach. She will take over both varsity programs, the girls’ team in the fall and the boys’ team in the winter.
“As a senior in high school I aspired to do just this, so I’m elated,” Doherty said. “I aim to give our athletes the same opportunities that I was afforded. I credit Jeff Rush and Bill Copeland for their role in developing my core values and love for fitness. This always helps me to conquer life’s challenges. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for these lessons.”
She is a 2006 graduate of Oscoda High School. After high school Doherty swam at Valparaiso University, and she eventually returned to Oscoda, where she teaches special education and has coached in the Otters youth swim program.
“After starting my career as a special education teacher, growing our family became my top priority for years,” she said. “Now that our four children are more independent, I’m ready to take on this new role. I had the opportunity to develop my skill and core values under authentic, caring, and knowledgeable coaches. Almost 20 years later, I continue to call on determination and strength that I gained from those experiences.”
Taking over not one but two varsity programs might be a daunting task for some, but Doherty appears ready for the challenge.
“My short term goals are to build positive relationships among and with team members,” she said. “I continue to have strong and lasting friendships that came from bonding through swimming. The group of athletes that I have had the opportunity to work with this far have been a blast. We’re having fun and working hard.”
The boys’ program has seen much success in recent seasons, though the girls’ team has struggled to remain competitive due to low numbers. Doherty hopes to see both programs expand, and hopefully tap into Alcona and Tawas Area athletes, who are permitted to join the team thanks to the school’s long standing co-op in the sport.
“My long term goals are to grow both boys and girls programs, specifically girls,” Doherty said. “If you think swimming or diving could be for you, reach out. My top priority for out athletes is to grow our physical and mental health as a team to support lifelong fitness.”
Doherty knows as well as anyone the benefits of a sport like swimming can do for an athlete. It is something she has been involved in just about her entire life, and something she still reaps benefits for today.
“What can prepare you for a diagnosis and surgical removal of a brain tumor?” she asked. “Some would say nothing can. I can say, swimming gave me the base of mental fitness to overcome challenges. In 2019, I was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor called an Acoustic Neuroma that affected my balance, facial function, and hearing.”
It was her time in the pool she claims that helped her get through the tough time.
“Having the mental fortitude to overcome fear for the unknown was key,” Doherty said. “Swimming taught me determination to find a level of peace and fitness to support a successful recovery from brain surgery. There is no way to predict life’s challenges. But, you can prepare now by building a strong base for your physical and mental fitness. Whether you’re learning to swim or headed to a college level program, we want you to grow with us.”
For more information on joining the program, contact the coach at dohertye@oscodaschools.org. Their team parent meeting is July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Oscoda High School pool.
“Even if you have no experience with swimming, we can mold you into a swimmer or diver,” Doherty said.