LINCOLN – Alcona served as hosts to the North Star League individual tournament on Friday. Whittemore-Prescott and Oscoda both had athletes take first place honors in the meet.
For the Cardinals, taking first place was Gabby Murphy, Thomas Saunders, Dillan Parent and Sam Vyner. Second place finishers were Kameron Johnson, Eli Murphy, Hunter Cicalo, Adrian McDonald and Alex Morgan.
“I thought we wrestled good on the night,” head coach Russ Wilson said.
Oscoda had Jhonas Williams win the 106 weight class; however since he was the only one in his weight attending, he did not have to wrestle an official match.
Ethan Newcomb (126) won a match and took third place, while Jayce Foster (132) and Kaileigh Newcomb (120) each took fourth place honors with one win each.
Michael Vega (157) also competed in the tournament.
On Saturday, W-P sent its girls team to Midland High, where they were able to take another first place trophy home, beating out 43 different schools with wrestlers in attendance.
Taking second place was Gracie Murphy and Serenity Hayes. Coming in third was Sienna Willingham, Gabby Murphy, Alyssas Bur and London Crossley. Carley Cowles was also fourth place and Shaelyn Vyner came in fifth.
“The tournament was loaded with talented girls,” Wilson said. “We really battled all day, winning tough matches, and losing a few close ones. I’m proud of all my girls that competed on the day.”
W-P and Oscoda take part in the team district tournament today (Wednesday) at Whittemore-Prescott. They are both also at the individual district tournament on Saturday, which takes place in Manton.