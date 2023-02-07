LINCOLN – Alcona served as hosts to the North Star League individual tournament on Friday. Whittemore-Prescott and Oscoda both had athletes take first place honors in the meet.

For the Cardinals, taking first place was Gabby Murphy, Thomas Saunders, Dillan Parent and Sam Vyner. Second place finishers were Kameron Johnson, Eli Murphy, Hunter Cicalo, Adrian McDonald and Alex Morgan.

