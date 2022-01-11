OSCODA – The Oscoda girls basketball team had a message for the North Star League Big Dipper Friday night; they aren’t about to go anywhere. The Lady Owls, hosting Rogers City in both teams’ league opener, rolled from the opening tip, playing their way to a resounding 53-12 victory.
“We were happy with this one, there are people talking now that we won’t win the Big Dipper because we lost to Posen and we thought that was crazy,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We wanted to start out strong in the league and send a message. We are going to try and do the same thing Tuesday night against Whittemore.”
The Owls, winners of three straight NSL Big Dipper titles entering the year, did fall to Posen in overtime in a NSL crossover game back in December, but things were a far different story Friday night as they used their smothering full-court defense to help them pick up a quick 12-2 advantage after the first quarter.
In the second, Elle Kellstrom connected for five points and Kingsley Backstrom netted four, as the Oscoda lead swelled to 28-8 by the half.
“I liked our energy level,” Toppi said. “I thought we had a great half-court pressure defense and I was also pleased that we pushed the ball a bunch for a lot of easy baskets. We had a little better balance on scoring, but we are still trying to get three girls in double figures each game.”
Kellstrom had four more points in the third as it was a 37-10 lead entering the fourth, where Marlene Sabrino-Salvador hit a pair of threes to keep the good times rolling.
Toppi especially liked that while his team expected to win this one, they didn’t take the Lady Hurons lightly.
“We wanted to make sure we play with a lot of energy, no matter who we are playing,” he said. “In the past, they decide before the game if they think they will win or not and then our energy level isn’t where it needs to be and we let teams hang around in the first quarter. We want to play hard right off the bat.”
Leading the way was Kellstrom with 11 points, Sabrino-Salvador scored 10 points, Backstrom had eight, Mia Whipkey put in seven, Megan Myles and Jessica Montgomery had five points apiece, Olivia Toppi finished with three and Grace Bergquist and Kaylin Griggs had two points each.
“Myles did a great job on the ball and they really could not set anything up and they were rushed to get shots off and were never really comfortable,” Toppi said.
On Saturday, Oscoda made the long trip up to Cedarville, where they lost the non-conference game, 61-47.
“We did not have a great start, getting down after one period, 22-3,” Toppi said. “It will be a good learning lesson for us that we can’t give up that many points to anyone in one period and expect to win. There were a few bright spots; Griggs had a great game scoring 17 points and knocking down four threes and we also shot our foul shots better than we have lately. I was pleased with how we fought back but we just couldn’t overcome our first period against a good U.P. team.”
The Owls trailed 28-16 and 44-30 after the other quarter breaks.
To go along with Griggs’ 17 points, Backstrom added 11 points, Whipkey, Toppi and Sabrino-Salvador had five points each and Myles put in four.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4 the Owls won a non-conference road game at John Glenn, 31-28.
“I was happy with the win,” Toppi said. “It was a big win for us over a class ‘B’ school on the road. We didn’t have our best, but I was proud of the girls toughness that we could get a win. We are just scratching the surface of what this team is capable of achieving I feel very fortunate to get to coach this group of young ladies, they are a special group for sure.”
Oscoda trailed 9-7 and 14-13 after the first two quarter breaks, but inched ahead to lead 25-24 entering the fourth.
In the final frame, Toppi hit a big three pointer and Bergquist knocked down an inside shot to help the Owls hang on for the win.
Kellstrom finished with nine points to lead the way, Sabrino-Salvador added eight, Whipkey scored seven, Toppi added three, Bergquist had two and Myles and Backstrom had one point apiece.
Oscoda (4-2 overall, 1-0 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday and hosts Alcona this coming Tuesday.