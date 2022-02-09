OSCODA — For as evenly matched as the North Star League Big Dipper boys basketball teams seem to be this winter, every win is huge. Friday’s 50-32 home win over Rogers City was certainly a big one for the Oscoda boys’ basketball team, as it keeps them alone atop the league as they look for their fourth straight conference championship.
“It was a big win for us, we had a tough game up there when we played them in Rogers City,” head coach Mike Poland said. “I did feel comfortable that if we came out and played well, which we did, we would win the game. We struggled to stay consistent at times but we played good basketball and I was happy with the win and it is another step closer in the conference.”
The Owls led 18-13 at the half, and 24-17 early in the third before going on a big run to take control of things.
Michael Gepfrey knocked down a pair of long jumpers to give Oscoda its first double digit lead of the game at 28-17, and Gepfrey struck again his next time down the court with a three pointer to make it 31-17.
From there, Oscoda held a 36-19 lead entering the fourth, where it finished off the win.
“We didn’t shoot it very well in the first half, I thought we did a really good job offensively and would get right where we wanted but then miss a lay-up or easier shot,” Poland said. “We really didn’t make any adjustments at halftime, we just started converting on those baskets and that was the difference in the game. Gepfrey had a nice stretch for us in the third quarter, he is really good when he stays in the flow of our offense and the rest of the guys stepped up for us too.”
Gepfrey also started off the game with a three pointer, and a late first quarter bucket in the paint by Brendan Apsitis helped Oscoda lead 8-4 after one.
A Michael Myles three pointer made the Owl lead 12-6, though the Hurons pulled within 14-13 late in the half.
Gepfrey finished off the second with a pair of short jumpers, making it 18-13 at the break.
Finishing with 21 points was Gepfrey, Apsitis and Myles added nine points apiece, Michael Wrona put in five, Cameron Fabyan added four and Trevor Miller scored two.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1 the Owls won a NSL crossover game in Hale, 57-30.
“Our offense was really solid in the first half, we were able to really get going offensively based on our defensive intensity,” Poland said.
Wrona led the Owls with 17 points, Gepfrey put in 13, Fabyan added 12, Miller scored six, Myles netted five and Apsitis scored four.
Oscoda (8-5 overall, 5-0 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, heads to Mio on Friday for a key league contest and hosts Alcona on Tuesday. The Owls hope to finish off their fourth straight conference championship.
“It is a big stretch, three games in eight days for us to finish out our conference schedule,” Poland said. “We are taking it one game at a time and the nice thing about it is we are in the drivers’ seat at 5-0 right now and control our own destiny. The boys are excited, they’ve jumped on this challenge.”