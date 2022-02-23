WEST BRANCH — Coming into Saturday’s final week of Huron Shores Bowling Conference action at Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch, the Oscoda girls knew that their opponent Houghton Lake wasn’t going to field a team and they knew they already had their fifth straight league championship in hand. That doesn’t mean it made their feat any less sweet.
“I feel fantastic about it, I can’t believe that we have won it five years in a row,” head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “It (the five in a row) never occurred to me until I grabbed the trophy Saturday and looked at it. The plaque on the side has all Oscoda on it and the way it looks, I think we can have it again the next couple of years. I’m excited for the team, we did something a lot of people didn’t think was possible. Who would have thought we would win five in a row?”
The Lady Owls were credited with a 30-0 win over Houghton Lake and finish the regular season 7-0. Mia Winters rolled games of 174 and 153, Colbie Kruse rolled a 158, Cheyanne Weidman pinned a 133, Paige Dalpizzol rolled a 122 and Grace Hulverson added a 145.
“With regionals coming up this week, I expect my girls to make it to state as a team and three or four of them to make it to states as singles,” Skandarsky said. “I still believe that overall we have the best girls’ team in the regional, and being undefeated proves that we were. I have really high expectations for them.”
The Oscoda boys’ team lost to Houghton Lake, 20-10 and finishes the regular season with a 3-4 record.
Jack LeClair led the team with a game of 161, Jace Hulverson had rolls of 135 and 138, Carter Kruse pinned a 141, Jacob Aragon had a 135 and Josh McDonald added games of 128 and 130.
“The boys bowled well,” head coach Josh Obeada said. “The match was close the entire time and came down to the very end. I’m proud of how far they have come since the beginning of season and look forward to next year. We’re going over to Traverse City this weekend to compete at the regional event. This will be great practice and experience for the team.”
Whittemore-Prescott and Tawas Area also faced off on Saturday, with W-P winning both the boys’ and girls’ matches.
In the boys’ match, the Cardinals won 27-3.
W-P was led by AJ Nader with games of 190 and 143, Bryson Melrose tallied games of 181 and 151, Cameron Smith had rolls of 161 and 140, Kolton Marr pinned 137 and 134 and Bella Lehr had rolls of 129 and 117.
Tawas had Caden Raleigh get games of 180 and 171, Max Buyssens had pinfalls of 142 and 109 and Kevin Loew added games of 139 and 132.
On the girls’ side, it was an 18-12 W-P victory.
“The girls lost their first baker game then pulled themselves together to win the second and the totals of the bakers,” W-P coach Victoria Barnes said. “They then won two individual games and lost totals the first set which put them behind. Then they gathered themselves together once again to win four individual games, totals and complete totals giving them a win.”
The Lady Cards saw Morgan Hawks get a 148, Vittoria Cogo had a 133, Sierra Gaudette had a 128 and Cali Pavlik pinned a 125.
The Lady Braves had Makayla Ward get games of 138 and 119, Audrey Alexander had 133 and 111 and Bethany Sides had rolls of 132 and 105.
“We all had a great season and now we move on to regionals next week in Gaylord to qualify for state competition,” Tawas coach Allen Miller said. “I have high hopes for our girls team and Caden Raleigh for singles.”
W-P has its boys’ team finish the year 2-5 overall, while the Lady Cardinals wrapped up the year 3-4.
The Tawas boys finish the year 3-4, while the Lady Braves wrapped up a 4-3 season.
Oscoda and Whittemore-Prescott compete in a Division 4 regional on Friday and Saturday at Lucky Jack’s in Glen Lake and Tawas takes part in a Division 3 regional on the same days at the Gaylord Bowling Center.