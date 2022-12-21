AUGRES — The AuGres girls basketball team was at home in a non-league game against Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday. The Lady Wolverines came into the contest on a two-game winning streak, but they were unable to keep that going, losing this one 46-24.
In the first quarter, Shea Menard hit a thee pointer and Analeis Ming had a field-goal, but AuGres was still behind 14-6 after one.
Allyson Stange, Menard and Emily Freehling had two points each in the second, but Midland Calvary’s lead swelled to 30-13 at the break. AuGres was also behind 38-15 with just the fourth remaining.
Freehling finished with seven points and nine rebounds, Menard had seven points, Stange had four points and six rebounds, Ming netted three and Lillie Maser had one point.
AuGres (2-2 overall) was at home against Bay City All Saints on Tuesday and plays again on Jan. 3 at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy.