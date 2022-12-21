AUGRES — The AuGres girls basketball team was at home in a non-league game against Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday. The Lady Wolverines came into the contest on a two-game winning streak, but they were unable to keep that going, losing this one 46-24.

In the first quarter, Shea Menard hit a thee pointer and Analeis Ming had a field-goal, but AuGres was still behind 14-6 after one.

