HALE — Hale was scheduled to host ninth ranked AuGres on Friday, for a North Star League Little Dipper contest. That contest never happened however, after Hale announced on Thursday that it would not have enough healthy players to suit up for the game.
“It is injuries, we do not have enough available healthy bodies,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson said. “Some were football related and some not were not football related, but either way it comes down to that we don’t have enough healthy bodies.”
Hale also cancelled its game with Rogers City back on Sept. 23 due to lack of available players, and has played with as few as 10 athletes in some contests this fall.
On Friday, Oct. 7, Hale won its homecoming game 38-20 over the Charlton Heston Academy, but had just 11 players dressed. As of Thursday, Parkinson believed that Hale would have only had eight available healthy players for their contest in AuGres.
The Eagles (1-7 overall) are hopeful to play its regular season finale at home against Atlanta on Friday. Parkinson wants to have at least 10 available players for that contest to happen however, and hopes to make that decision early this week.
“I would guess it would be more of a wait and see thing,” he said. “Hopefully we are recovered enough next week that we can finish the season. We are hopeful that is the case, but (this week) they weren’t physically able to practice and we don’t feel like it would be right to play (against AuGres).”
AuGres improves to 7-1 with the forfeit win, and this sets up a highly anticipated winner-take-all game up at eighth ranked Posen on Friday. The winner of that contest will win the NSL Little Dipper championship outright.
“It (was) very disappointing to not be able to play,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “I understand the severity of the situation that Hale is in right now. First and foremost, the safety of the players is priority. I commend (Hale head) coach Doug Bernard on making a tough decision. At the end of the day, you need to do what you feel is best for your players.”