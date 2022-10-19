FORFEITS GAME

FORFEITS GAME – Hale football players line up before a snap against Charlton Heston. Hale announced that it will not have enough players to compete in Friday's game at AuGres. This is the second time this season that Hale has been forced to make a decision to cancel a contest due to lack of available players. 

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE — Hale was scheduled to host ninth ranked AuGres on Friday, for a North Star League Little Dipper contest. That contest never happened however, after Hale announced on Thursday that it would not have enough healthy players to suit up for the game.

“It is injuries, we do not have enough available healthy bodies,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson said. “Some were football related and some not were not football related, but either way it comes down to that we don’t have enough healthy bodies.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos