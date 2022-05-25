CHARLEVOIX — Tawas Area and Oscoda opened up the spring sports’ post-season on Thursday, as they both took part in the Division 3 regional held at Charlevoix.
In the 16-team event, the Tawas boys were ninth and the Oscoda boys were 11th, while on the girls’ side Tawas was runner-up and Oscoda was 16th.
The Tawas girls had Reese Cadorette win the 100 meter dash (13.27), 200 meter dash (28.21) and 400 meter run (1:03) punching her state finals ticket in each event.
Aaliyah Cota was seventh in the 800 and eighth in the 1600, and Addison Cota qualified for the state finals in the 100 hurdles with a third place finish (based on her time of 17.00) and she won the 300 hurdles (48.09) to make the finals in that as well.
The 4x400 relay team is state finals bound as well, as they won with a time of 4:16 thanks to runs by Olivia Morand, Ava Busch, Aaliyah Cota and Addison Cota.
Essie Jumisko had a ninth place finish in the long jump.
Highlighting the Tawas boys’ was a state qualifying second place finish for the 4x200 relay team (1:35). They did this thanks to runs by Kyle Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Ethan Romzek and Luke Martin.
Other highlights included Martin taking fourth in the 200, eighth in the 100, Romzek was sixth in the 400, Xander Whitford was sixth in the 800 and ninth in the 1600 and Jesse Hartman placed 10th in the 3200.
In the discus Luther Anderson was 10th while Jack Busch was 11th in both the discus and shot put.
“We had some great success at regionals, both boys and girls,” Tawas coach Scott Jorasz said. “With only a few seniors on our list of athletes heading to the state meet, we are very excited about how our program will continue to grow in the years to come.”
The Division 3 state finals are June 4 at Kent City.
For Oscoda, on the girls said, Aeriaunna Walls was 16th in the 100, 15th in the 200 and 23rd in the 100 hurdles.
Sophie Otremba was 22nd in the 800, eighth in the shot put and 16th in the discus.
Whitney Calderwood was also 13th in the discus and 20th in the shot put.
For the boys, Damon Burrows was fifth in the 200 and third in the 400, Ian Boboltz was fourth in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles.
Jamari Wilkins was 16th in the shot put and 18th in the discus and Jace Hulverson was 18th in the long jump.
Oscoda heads up to Alcona on Thursday for the North Star League Big Dipper championship meet.