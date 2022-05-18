The Tawas Area golf team played at home against John Glenn in a nine-hole dual match on Tuesday, May 10, at Red Hawk Golf Course. The Braves were able to get the win over the Bobcats, with a team score of 185 compared to their 199.
Alex Kaems had the lowest score of either team with a 41, Robert Jenkins shot a 46, Walker Hazen hit a 48, Jake Look carded a 50, Cody Primm added a 51 and Austin Baker came in with a 53.
On Thursday the Braves played a nine-hole event at the Quest Golf Course in Houghton Lake, against Houghton Lake and Standish-Sterling. Tawas edged the host Bobcats by a stroke, 176-to-177. Standish finished third in the event with a 220.
“We had some great individual performances to achieve that 176,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “This event was very important to us as this is the course we will be playing at for our regional finals tournament and our opponents are both in our region.”
Kaems had the low score of the day with a 40, Devin Grathoff shot a 44, Hazen and Look each were good for a 46, Jenkins carded a 48 and Primm added a 50.
“The players are really starting to find their stride,” Vainer said. “The level of play has continued to elevate every week with this team. We are only a couple weeks out from regionals and the competition within the team is fierce for those five spots. The players must earn their spots for every varsity tournament. I believe this has made all the players and the team better.”
Tawas was at Bay Valley Golf Course in Bay City on Monday and is at the Nightmare Golf Course in West Branch on May 26.