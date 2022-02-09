OSCODA — Two overtimes and 158 combined points. That was certainly a wild one. And while Oscoda lost 82-76 to visiting Rudyard in the thrilling non-conference girls basketball game on Monday, Jan. 31, it was certainly hard to feel too disappointed.
“That is why we are scheduling these games, to get in high stress level situations,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “Everyone made a couple little mistakes, but you don’t make those mistakes playing Whittemore-Prescott when you are up 30. You want to be stressed, we want to put ourselves in that position before we get into the playoffs. It was fun, I just wish we could have ended up on the other end of it.”
Rudyard’s Brooklyn Besteman proved tough to stop for the Owls, as she finished with 39 points and seemingly hit crucial baskets anytime the Lady Bulldogs needed one.
Oscoda led 72-68 late in the first overtime, but Besteman dropped in a pair of bucket to knot things up at 72-apiece, to force the second OT.
Besteman fouled out in the second overtime, but so did Oscdoa’s Marlene Sobrino-Salvador and Rudyard was able to hit enough shots in the final moments as both teams played out the stretch without their leading scorers.
“Marlene fouling out was probably our fault, we put her on Besteman, trying to slow her down but she picked up that foul,” Toppi said. “Looking back, we shouldn’t have done that, we should have just let it ride out. We kept battling and that is what we wanted, they just made a few more shots.”
Oscoda began the game with a 12-6 lead, and though a Mia Whipkey three pointer kept the Owls ahead 14-11, Rudyard rallied to lead 16-15 after one.
Rudyard led 23-20 early in the frame, but Oscoda battled back to lead 30-25 on a fast break hoop by Jessica Montgomery, though the Bulldogs pulled within 30-29 at the half.
Late in the third, Sobrino-Salvador knocked down a pair of threes to give Oscoda 48-44 lead entering the fourth.
The Owls led 54-46 with about five minutes to play, but a scoring barrage by Besteman, where she knocked down shots from seemingly all over the court, and two from behind the arc, put Rudyard ahead 65-62; forcing Oscoda to rally in the final minute to force overtime.
“We fought back and were able to tie it up and we were lucky to get it into overtime,” Toppi said. “I was happy, they beat Cedarville by 16 and we lost to Cedarville by 14, and we didn’t play with any heart or energy up there, but I thought this game we battled but at the end they just hit a couple more shots than us. That girl almost hit 40, so you have to give her credit.”
Sobrino-Salvador led the Owls with 25 points, Kingsley Backstrom had 14 points and also had a key block on a Besteman shot at the end of regulation, Whipkey netted 13 points, Olivia Toppi scored nine, Montgomery had seven points, Grace Bergquist finished with six and Kaylin Griggs and Megan Myles had one point apiece.
On Thursday, Oscoda won a North Star League Big Dipper game in Rogers City, 52-15.
Sobrino-Salvador scored 14 points, Backstrom finished with eight, Olivia Toppi had seven, Griggs had six, Montgomery had five. Myles netted two and Bergquist had two.
Oscoda (9-4 overall, 3-1 NSL Big Dipper) was at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, heads to third ranked Gaylord St. Mary on Friday and plays in Alcona on Monday.