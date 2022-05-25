CHEBOYGAN — Tawas Area struck first in its Northern Michigan Soccer League game at East Division leading Cheboygan on Thursday. The Lady Braves weren’t quite able to keep things going however, as they eventually fell 2-1.
“Things started out great for us as we scored the first goal of the game, but Cheboygan was able to come back with two of their own,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said.
Anna Herbolsheimer scored the game opening goal to put Tawas up 1-0.
“(The goal was) once again from her sweet spot, about 20 yards out of goal,” Dittenbir said. “It was perfectly placed just out of reach of the goalkeeper’s hands at the center of the net.”
Cheboygan was able to tie the game at 1-1 before the half and netted the lone goal of the second half as well to help it wrap up the East Division championship.
“We fought hard to recover but weren’t able to get the ball in the net,” Dittenbir said. “The team overall did great once again. Alia Abbott, Erin Brown, Anna Herbolsheimer, and Bethany Sides were really doing some great footwork for us in the midfield.They were all so strong with their passes, each had really helped to push the pace of the game and send the ball forward. Sides had the most beautiful crosses, eight of them to be exact, but they just couldn’t find their way into the net and around the Cheboygan defense.”
The coach also noted the defensive play of Emma Koroly and Alexa Thornton who had eight clears each. Lacey Boden had six clears and Catie Push had four clears.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in net and made nine saves.
“Abby did great, we’re all proud of her,” Dittenbir said. “We are pretty evenly matched with Cheboygan, both games have been close. I’m looking forward to a rematch next year already.”
On Tuesday, May 17 the Braves won a non-league game at Pinconning, 2-0.
“As a whole, we were looking a little sluggish in the first half,” Dittenbir said. “Things were going okay, but it felt like they were holding back, they weren’t as quick to the ball as normal, but they were holding their own.”
Collen Kubisiak was able to get the Braves going with a first half goal on an assist by Anna Herbolsheimer. Kubisiak also netted the second half goal, giving the Braves a little more cushion, unassisted.
“This time with some quick feet, and patience on the right angle to take a shot, an unassisted shot made its way in,” Dittenbir said. “She maneuvered around quite a few players on her way to the net this time. It was nice to see her take control and score.”
Abby Herbolsheimer made four saves in goal to get the shutout and Thornton had five clears to lead the defense.
Tawas’ scheduled home game with Gladwin on Friday was cancelled due to expected severe weather coming to the area. It will not be made up.
Tawas (10-5-1 overall, 8-2-1 NMSL) was at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday, hosted NMSL West Division champion McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday and heads to Houghton Lake on Thursday for the opening round of the Division 4 district.