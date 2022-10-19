EAST JORDAN — In order to make the playoffs, the Oscoda football team needed to win their final two games of the regular season and cross their fingers that they racked up enough playoff points in the process. The Owls will unfortunately not get that chance however, as their 24-14 Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division loss at East Jordan eliminates them from playoff contention.

“We didn’t get off the bus as well as we wanted to, we were starting slow,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We played a pretty good second half and we started stopping the ball.”

