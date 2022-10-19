EAST JORDAN — In order to make the playoffs, the Oscoda football team needed to win their final two games of the regular season and cross their fingers that they racked up enough playoff points in the process. The Owls will unfortunately not get that chance however, as their 24-14 Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division loss at East Jordan eliminates them from playoff contention.
“We didn’t get off the bus as well as we wanted to, we were starting slow,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We played a pretty good second half and we started stopping the ball.”
East Jordan was able to break off a pair of long touchdown runs in the first half, and led 21-0 at the break.
Oscoda rallied to get touchdown runs by Carson Gooch and Damon Burrows, and held East Jordan to a field-goal, but it couldn’t quite get back into the mix.
“They scored two touchdowns on long runs, and those will kill you,” Whitley said. “We were stopping them and stopping them and all of a sudden, they get a long run on you for a touchdown and that really hurts. The second half we came out and beat them 14-3. We played much better and started moving the ball. We got a couple scoring opportunities and we took advantage of them.”
Gooch finished with 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and he also ran in a two point conversion. Burrows had 49 yards and a score on the ground and Blake Mallak completed five passes for 65 yards.
On the defensive side of things, Gooch had nine tackles, Landon Weed and Mallak had seven tackles apiece, Parker Boughner and Vinny Carafelly had five tackles apiece and Thad Spragg took down four.
“I think the kids played really hard in the second half and played good football,” Whitley said. “Two or three long runs really hurt us throughout the night, but other then that we played pretty good.”
Oscoda (3-5 overall, 2-4 NMFC Legacy) concludes its season on Friday, when it hosts rival Tawas Area (2-6) on Friday. The Braves are coming off a loss to Boyne City last week, 44-0. Oscoda won last year’s meeting 36-16 and have won five straight games in the heated rivalry; with the winner being awarded the coveted News-Press trophy.