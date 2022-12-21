OSCODA — The Oscoda girls basketball team welcomed in Posen on Friday. The Lady Owls, the heavy favorites to win the North Star League Big Dipper, got off to a strong opening quarter against the Lady Vikings, the favorites to win the NSL Little Dipper, and were able to get a solid victory, 65-49.
Oscoda had just two players score in the opening quarter; getting 11 from Kingsley Backstrom and nine from Mia Whipkey; giving the Owls a 20-4 lead after one. Whipkey and Elle Kellstrom each had a three in the second as Oscoda carried a 32-16 lead at the half and Kellstrom buried two more from deep in the third to make it 51-31 entering the fourth.