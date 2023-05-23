SLIDES HOME

SLIDES HOME – Oscoda’s Jayden Eberline slides into home to score a run during last week’s home games with Mio.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – The Oscoda baseball team wasn’t able to find a way to beat visiting Mio on Monday, May 15. The Owls lost both sides of the North Star League twin bill, 16-3 in game one and 4-3 in the nightcap.

In the opener, Carson Gooch took the loss.

Tags