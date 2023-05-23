OSCODA – The Oscoda baseball team wasn’t able to find a way to beat visiting Mio on Monday, May 15. The Owls lost both sides of the North Star League twin bill, 16-3 in game one and 4-3 in the nightcap.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 11:15 pm
OSCODA – The Oscoda baseball team wasn’t able to find a way to beat visiting Mio on Monday, May 15. The Owls lost both sides of the North Star League twin bill, 16-3 in game one and 4-3 in the nightcap.
In the opener, Carson Gooch took the loss.
Jayden Eberline hit a double and came in to score a run, Alec Apsitis had a single, stolen base and scored a run and Thad Spragg had a single and scored once.
In game two, Oscoda led 3-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when Mio rallied to score four times to steal the win.
Logan Williams pitched well in the loss, giving up just four hits and striking out seven.
Jhonas Williams had a single and scored a run and Gooch reached base three times and came in to score twice.
Oscoda hosted Rogers City on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season on Thursday at home against Houghton Lake. The Owls play in a Division 3 district game on June 2, playing in a semifinal against the winner of a game between Beaverton and Meridian.
