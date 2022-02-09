WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott took on visiting Alcona in a North Star League Big Dipper girls basketball game Thursday. The Lady Tigers came into the contest atop the conference standings and on a five-game winning streak, and continued to roll, with a 56-25 victory over the Lady Cardinals.
Despite the setback, it wasn’t entirely a bad night for W-P.
“Defensively, we played well,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “We held their top layers to half the points they had the last time we met up, but we are still so streaky with our offense and they are a solid team.”
How her team handled Alcona’s full court defensive pressure was certainly a step in the right direction too.
“Last time their press killed us, but that was the easy part this round,” Gibson said.
Camryn Gibson knocked down a pair of threes in the first quarter, but Alcona still led 20-8 after one.
The Cards added just two free throws from Brianna Listeman in the second, allowing the Tigers to run to a 31-10 lead at the half.
Going into the fourth, Alcona held a 42-17 advantage.
Allie Schmidt had a big second half, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the final two quarters, Gibson finished with seven points, Listeman added four points and seven rebounds and Brielle Wanks had two points.
On Monday, Jan. 31 the Cardinals lost a home NSL crossover game against fifth ranked Posen, 74-25.
“It was definitely the toughest team we’ve played by far, their defense was robotic and it’s hard to compete underneath with post players as big as theirs,” Gibson said. “We’ll learn from it and move forward.”
Schmidt led the Cards with nine points, Gibson chipped in with six points, Kylie Billeter added four points and Listeman tracked down five rebounds.
Posen’s Ella Szatkowski led all scorers with 24 points.
W- P (5-8 overall, 0-4 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against Oscoda on Monday and returns to action this coming Monday at home against the Charlton Heston Academy.