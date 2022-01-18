OSCODA – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference sent their teams to Harrisville to compete at Village Lanes on Saturday, for the third week of league action.
The Oscoda girls improved to 3-0 with a dominant win over Bay City All Saints, 27-3.
Colbie Kruse led the way with high games of 185 and 164.
“Still undefeated and hoping to stay that way though the whole season,” head coach Sam Skandarsky said. “So proud of the ladies.”
The Oscoda boys weren’t quite as fortunate, falling to All Saints 18-12. This drops their record to 1-2 this season.
Jace Hulverson led the way with games of 154 and 127, Lucas Farrier had rolls of 115 and 95 and Carter Kruse had a 109 and 89. Colin Stephan rolled in with a 93.
The Tawas Area bowling teams took on Ogemaw Heights, though both the girls and boys teams came up short.
The Lady Braves lost to the Lady Falcons 25-5, dropping their record to 2-1.
Madelyn Anschuetz led the way with rolls of 131 and 94, Bethany Sides had games of 121 and 86 and Makayla Ward had tallies of 118 and 89.
The Tawas boys continue to look for their first win of the season, after falling to Ogemaw 23-7; making their record 0-3.
Caden Raleigh had rolls of 209 and 161, Ben Lickfelt had games of 155 and Kevin Loew had a tally of 122.
Whittemore-Prescott took on Alcona, and both teams lost, although scores were not reported. Both the girls’ and boys’ records drop to 1-2 overall.
The boys were led by Cameron Smith with games of 177 and 130 and the girls saw Morgan Hawks roll a 140. Also for the Lady Cardinals, Raylin Ludwig had a roll of 139 and Addison Ludwig knocked down a 134.
Huron Shores Bowling Conference action shifts to Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch on Saturday.