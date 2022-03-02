PINCONNING — The Oscoda boys basketball team hit the road to Pinconning on Wednesday for a non-conference battle. The Owls trailed after the first quarter but controlled things from there, playing their way to a 51-35 victory.
The Spartans led 13-8 after the first quarter, but the Owls had a big second stanza, thanks to seven points by Michael Myles and five by Blake Mallak; sending them ahead 27-19 at the half.
Michael Gepfrey and Trevor Miller had four points each in the third as Oscoda’s lead sat at 38-24 entering the fourth.
Myles was able to lead the Owls with 16 points, Gepfrey finished with 12 points, Miller and Mallak each added six, Brendan Apsitis netted five, Cameron Fabyan scored three, Michael Wrona had two and Damon Burrows scored one.
The Owls got another piece of good news Friday, when Alcona beat Mio in a North Star League Big Dipper game. With the loss, Mio is eliminated from title contention, giving Oscoda the conference title outright.
Oscoda (11-7 overall) hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday and plays in Posen on Thursday to wrap up the regular season. The Owls begin post-season action on Wednesday in a Division 3 district semi-final at Whittemore-Prescott against the winner of Monday’s game between W-P and Alcona. Tawas Area and Charlton Heston play in the other semi-final, with the district championship set for Friday, March 11.