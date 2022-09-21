TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area hosted Midland Calvary Baptist in a back-and-forth volleyball match on Thursday. In the end the Lady Braves came up just short though in five grueling sets, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18 and 17-15.
“The team played very well against Calvary Baptist, that team has only lost one or two matches this season and returned most of their regional final team from last year,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “They are also probably the best digging team I have seen this season. We were able to sustain long rallies with them and really improved on our defensive passing.”
Ava Busch had a big night as middle hitter with 13 kills and seven blocks, Elise Klinger and Emma Koroly combined for 25 kills and Sophie Morand had 34 assists. Miranda Nickell added 26 digs.
“I think our lineup is settling into place after struggling with some early season injuries,” Elowsky said. “Calvary Baptist is one of those teams that gets every ball up and then sends it back to our team and they wait for our team to make an error with the ball. I think the girls really learned from that team that our defense will win games and we need to focus on improving that throughout the next few weeks. We have a strong offensive force in place and as soon as we get our defense to the same level I think we will be very strong.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the Braves lost another close game, this time against Houghton Lake 25-21, 19-25, 26-16 and 26-24.
“Overall, we struggled with our offensive consistency and our defensive passing,” Elowsky said. “I thought we really did well when our passing was solid. Emma Koroly really made some great choices when hitting and was able to place the ball into the holes on Houghton Lake.”
Klinger and Morand combined for 12 aces, Koroly led the team in kills with 11 and Busch added five blocks.
Tawas heads to Grayling on Saturday for an invitational on Saturday and heads to Ogemaw Heights on Oct. 11.