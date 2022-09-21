Tawas Area volleyball's Sophie Morand

Tawas Area’s Sophie Morand passes the ball off to a teammate during Thursday’s home contest against Midland Calvary Baptist.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area hosted Midland Calvary Baptist in a back-and-forth volleyball match on Thursday. In the end the Lady Braves came up just short though in five grueling sets, 25-22, 18-25, 20-25, 25-18 and 17-15.

“The team played very well against Calvary Baptist, that team has only lost one or two matches this season and returned most of their regional final team from last year,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “They are also probably the best digging team I have seen this season. We were able to sustain long rallies with them and really improved on our defensive passing.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos