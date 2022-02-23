IOSCO COUNTY — All three Iosco County schools made the trip to Charlevoix on Saturday, for a Division 4 individual regional wrestling championship. Tawas Area had a pair of wrestlers win regional championships to highlight area athletes.
Lukas Herrick, who has a 39-2 record, won the 215 weight class. He had first period pins in all three of his matches, including one over Spencer Harvala of Ishpeming-Westwood in the finals.
Trace Reay won the 125 weight class, and is 29-5 this season.
He had second period pins in his first two bouts and then capped it off with a 10-1 major decision over Rogers City’s Hayden Hentkowski in the finals.
Luke Martin took second place in 160 to punch his state finals ticket as well, and he sits with a 35-4 record this year. Martin went 2-1 on the day, getting pins in his first two bouts.
Matthew Tiffany also competed in 145, but lost both of his matches, ending his season with a 24-15 record.
Thomas Bruning also qualified for regionals in 285, but was unable to compete after failing skin checks.
Izzy Urban also battled in the girls’ regional tournament on Sunday in Howell, though she failed to place in the 130 weight class. She had a 17-6 record this season.
“I think we made a huge statement at regionals,” Tawas head coach Chad Herrick said. “I believe the results speak for themselves and shows the direction of where my coaching staff and I plan on taking our wrestling program in the future. Martin continues to impress week-after-week. Reay’s lightening fast takedowns and superior body control helped him make short work of the competition. Herrick has put a lot of extra work in this season and it is paying off for him. He is peaking at the right time.”
Oscoda had a good showing as well, led by Anthony Ward taking second place in the 145 weight class, with his only loss coming in the finals to second ranked Dillon Raab. Ward is 42-3 this season.
Ian Boboltz had a good showing in 135, taking third place and now has a 44-9 record. He lost his first match but won his next three to ensure his spot at the state finals.
Jhonas Williams will advance to the finals as well, taking fourth in the 103 weight class. He has a 31-14 record this winter. James London moves on as well in 119, taking fourth place. He now has a 32-10 record.
Isaiah Spragg failed to place in 119, and wraps up the year with a 36-9 record. Carson Gooch was unable to move on in 130 as well, wrapping up a 31-14 campaign.
“It was a great day for Oscoda wrestling,” Oscoda head coach Tony Lopez said. “We tied the school record for the number of state qualifiers for the sixth time. We have eight days to prepare for Ford Field and work to get four Oscoda wrestlers on the podium.”
Whittemore-Prescott had Saturday highlighted by Dillan Parent advancing to the state finals in the 140 weight class, thanks to a third place finish. He is 44-7 this year.
Sam Vyner moves on in 152, taking fourth place. He is 41-11 this season.
Jesse Morrison saw his season come to an end in the 189 weight class, and concludes his year 38-12.
W-P also had a big time showing at the girls’ regional in Howell on Sunday, getting five to advance to the state finals with top eight finishes.
Faith Keller had a strong showing in 255, taking third place. She won her third place match over Kaydence Richardson of Eaton Rapids thanks to a first period pin, and now has a 20-11 record this year.
Gabby Murphy (105) has a 37-9 record this year and will continue her season thanks to a fourth place finish and Carly Cowles (135) was also fourth, and sits with a 30-12 record.
Serenity Hayes (130) managed a fifth place finish to move on and has a 23-11 record.
Madison Kennedy (155) took seventh and is 9-8 this year heading into the finals.
Krista Cowles (145), Shaelyn Vyner (155), Gracie Murphy (110) and Alyssa Burr (120) also competed, but were unable to punch their state finals’ tickets.
“I thought we battled all weekend,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “We took some tough losses in the blood round. I’m very proud of all my wrestlers over the weekend.”
The Division 4 state finals are March 4 and 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.