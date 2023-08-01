TAWAS CITY – A long day of golf led to successful fundraiser for the Tawas varsity boys’ and girls’ golf programs. On July 17, at Singing Bridge Golf Course the teams hosted a golf-a-thon, which lasted from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Not only is it a great fundraiser for the programs, it is also a great opportunity for all of us to have fun together as a team,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “There is also definitely some soreness the next day. Especially amongst some of the new golfers who had never played more than 18 holes in a day. We had a few girls who have been golfing less than a year play 54 holes or more.”
The golf-a-thon is held in a walk-a-thon type format, where golfers get financial pledges per hole played, and they also get flat donations. Vainer added that parents volunteered to help him pull off the event, providing three meals, snacks and drinks throughout the day.
“We also give out awards for most holes played, most money raised and who had the most individual donors,” Vainer said. “Despite half of my girls team being out of town for a volleyball camp, we still had a great turnout.
“Between myself and 10 players, we played 577 holes. Senior four year varsity golfer Rob Jenkins led the way with 81 holes played.”
As usual, Singing Bridge Golf Course and plenty of others stepped up to help the Tawas golf program.
“I am very grateful for all of those in the community who supported our athletes,” Vainer said. “Also a big thank you to golf mom and school board member Amy Jenkins for volunteering for the whole day, and Singing Bridge for yet again giving us an unbelievable deal to take over your course from pretty much sunrise to sunset.”