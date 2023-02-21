OSCODA – Technically, the Oscoda girls basketball team has to share the North Star League Big Dipper championship with Alcona, and most likely Rogers City too. As far as the Lady Owls are concerned though, they’re without a doubt the best team in the league, and they used Thursday’s 54-28 home win over Rogers City to prove it.

“The girls feel like they won it outright,” head coach Mark Toppi said.

