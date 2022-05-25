ALMA — The Tawas Area golf team competed at the Husky Invite in Alma on Friday, held at the Pine River Country Club. The Braves shot a team score of 348, good for second place in the nine team event.
Alex Kaems won the event individually with a score of 78. Four players shot a 90 to tie for 12th place. Those were Walker Hazen, Devin Grathoff, Robert Jenkins and Cody Primm. Granite Barringer also shot a 92.
“It was a very nice showing,” head coach Paul Vainer said.
On Monday, May 16 Tawas competed at the Bobcat Invitational, at Bay Valley Golf Club in Bay City. The Braves shot a 349 as a team in this one, good for third place out of 11 teams.
Kaems was able to win this one with a 75. Barringer placed 10th with an 86, Jake Look shot an 89, Jenkins had a 99 and Primm came in with a 101.
Tawas wraps up the regular season on Thursday at the Nightmare Invite at the Nightmare Golf Course in West Branch.
“It is a jam packed tournament playing from yardage beyond where regionals will be, so it will be a great final test before regionals the week after,” Vainer said.
The Braves’ regional meet is on Wednesday, June 1 at the Quest Golf Course over in Houghton Lake.
“We are in quite a difficult region this year, but I am still confident that we can compete (there),” Vainer said. “I believe it will take us breaking 340 to have a chance, and we are on a trajectory where I believe that is possible. Alex continues to play amazing golf. He has won six events so far this year, including four tournaments. He will be one of the favorites in this years’ remaining events, including regionals. The rest of the team behind Alex has also been developing incredibly well. We have nine golfers on this team that consistently break 100 where last year we had one. There are only five spots on our team that will compete at regionals and these boys are making my job of selecting those five players incredibly difficult with how much they have improved and how well they are playing.”