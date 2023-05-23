OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team played two solid games against visiting Mio on Monday, May 15. The Lady Owls won both ends of the North Star League Big Dipper doubleheader, 8-2 and 20-2.
In the opener, Kingsley Backstrom was the winning pitcher.
Try out OscodaPress.com for only 99¢ per month for the first 3 months, $5.80 a month after.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Oscoda Press delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County 3 Months Full Access
|$27.50
|for 90 days
|in County 6 Months Full Access
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|In County 1 Year Full Access
|$81.30
|for 365 days
|Out of Area 3 Months Full Access
|$30.90
|for 90 days
|Out of Area 6 Months Full Access
|$56.60
|for 180 days
|Out of Area 1 Year Full Access
|$91.30
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$5.80
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$33.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds W at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 48F. Winds W at less than 5 mph, becoming N and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 11:35 pm
OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team played two solid games against visiting Mio on Monday, May 15. The Lady Owls won both ends of the North Star League Big Dipper doubleheader, 8-2 and 20-2.
In the opener, Kingsley Backstrom was the winning pitcher.
“Kingsley threw really well and mixed up locations enough to keep the top of Mio’s lineup from doing too much damage,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We made plays when we needed to and put out some early fires. We hit the ball very hard but right at the defense. It was a good game one and good defense lead to enough offense.”
On offense, Backstrom had a home run and drew a walk, Libby Mongeau had a double and a single, Ava Gooch also doubled and singled and Kelsey Serra had two singles.
Backstrom was the winner in game two as well.
“We wanted to roll with Kingsley in game two and she did not disappoint,” Whitley said. “She was on location and that’s important to see at this point in the year. Our bats were powerful and luckily this game the ball was finding the gap.”
“Serra had a home run and two singles, Mongeau, Josi Kellstrom and Allee Goslee had two singles apiece and Emily Macgreor had one base hit.
On Saturday, Oscoda hosted its own tournament. They lost to Inland Lakes 6-5 in extra innings and lost to Alcona 8-3. In game one, Inland Lakes led 5-2 entering the sixth, but the Owls were able to rally to knot things up at 5-5. I-L was able to score the winning run in the seventh however.
Serra had two singles, Mia Whipkey had a double and MacGregor hit a game-tying single in the sixth, sending home Avery Lopez.
Against Alcona, Oscoda couldn’t keep up their early hitting spurt.
“Alcona hits the ball well and when that’s the case you have to put runs on the board early and often,” Whitley said. “We had some early momentum that we let get away and that’s all she wrote.”
Whipkey had a home run and two RBI and with a single each was Serra, Gooch, Goslee and Backstrom. Backstrom also singled.
Oscoda was at home against Rogers City on Tuesday, hosts Houghton Lake on Thursday and plays Houghton Lake again on June 2, in Houghton Lake in a Division 3 district semifinal contest.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.