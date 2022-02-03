OSCODA — The Oscoda Owls JV Girls Basketball team is no stranger to winning. They are coming off three consecutive seasons of high winning campaigns that include a 16-2 record, a 19-1 record, and 13-1 record last year in the shortened season.
This year the JV Lady Owls are off to a great first half having won 10 out of their 11 games so far.
Probably the most impressive aspect of this season has been the fact the JV Lady Owls have been road warriors. They have played eight out of 11 games this season on the road and have won seven of them. There is a good chance that due to many teams canceling JV teams that the Lady Owls will have to play 14 road games out of 20 to fill their schedule.
The JV Lady Owls aren't just beating teams in the North Star League they have played a lot of the same tough teams the varsity has added to their schedule. Perhaps the most impressive win of the season came at Bay City John Glenn where the JV Girls won a thriller of a game 48-47.
They have also won games over other big schools such as Gladwin, Grayling, and Houghton Lake. They've also added rivalry wins over Alcona and two wins over Tawas. The lone loss of the season came at Alpena, a school with over 1,000 students.
The JV Lady Owls have a deep 10 girls roster that is composed of sophomores Marley Watson, Elizabeth Fulco, Jenalee Kotula and freshmen Josi Kellstrom, Emily Smith, Ava Gooch, Kyden Ehle, Avery Lopez, Shelby Bergquist, and Evangeline Blue. Leading the Owls thus far this season in scoring are Emily Smith with 14.6 points per game (ppg), Ava Gooch with 8.3 ppg, Elizabeth Fulco with 7.2 ppg, Marley Watson with 7.1 ppg, and Shelby Bergquist with 4.6 ppg.
Kyden Ehle, a promising freshman, scored 14 points in her first game before suffering an injury that has kept her out until just recently. Jenalee Kotula has started over 50% of the games this season and has provided great sophomore leadership. Josi Kellstrom, Avery Lopez, and Evangeline Blue have provided quality minutes off the bench and are all excellent defenders.
The Lady Owls next scheduled game is at Rogers City on Thursday Feb. 3. They also have big games at the end of the year with Midland High on Feb. 22 and Bay City Central on Feb. 23 both at home. The JV Lady Owls Program as a whole has 58 wins and just five loses in its last four seasons combined.