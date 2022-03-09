OSCODA — The Oscoda JV Girls Basketball Program recently finished their season at an impressive 18-1 record.
They finished the season with 17 straight wins after starting the year at 1-1. Their lone loss was to Alpena on Dec. 6 and they rebounded after that loss by winning out.
The season ended in fantastic fashion when the JV Lady Owls defeated Class A Bay City Central 61-56 in their final game of the season on Feb. 23.
“This was a tremendous win against a school with over 1,200 kids in it compared to our 330, said Coach Dean Caldwell. “This win added to the JV Girls resume of big wins over schools like Bay City John Glenn, Grayling, Houghton Lake, Gaylord Saint Mary’s, Gladwin twice and other great opponents outside of conference.”
Within the Northstar League the JV Lady Owls were an undefeated 6-0. They also defeated Tawas four times throughout the season.
Offensively the team was impressive throughout the year averaging 44.3 points per game and making 85 three-pointers throughout the season. The Lady Owls program has put a tremendous emphasis on making threes in recent seasons and it is awesome to see the JV program making 85 this year. Eighty five is almost an unheard of number of threes on the JV level. Defensively the team was very solid giving up just 26.7 points per game and holding teams under 20 points six different times.
Composing the JV team are sophomores Marley Watson, Jenalee Kotula, and Elizabeth Fulco. The freshmen on the team are Ava Gooch, Emily Smith, Shelby Bergquist, Avery Lopez, Josi Kellstrom, Kyden Ehle, and Evangeline Blue giving the JV Lady Owls a team of 10 tremendous young ladies.
“These ladies are not only great athletes but role models in the community,” Caldwell said. “They volunteer, help others, and get exceptional academic marks from all their teachers. We are truly blessed to have these girls as the future of Oscoda Girls Basketball.”
The Oscoda JV Lady Owls are 66-5 in their last four seasons with season marks of 16-2, 19-1, 13-1, and 18-1. Caldwell has run the JV Lady Owls for the last seven seasons and has an overall record of 90-41.