OSCODA — Game one of Oscoda’s home North Star League crossover against Hillman didn’t go their way in a 10-0 loss. Game two was a different story however, as Trevor Miller tossed a solid game pitching, helping give his team a 9-5 win.
“Again, Miller was very strong from the mound, striking out 10,” head coach Mark Whitley said.
The offense delivered as well, as Cameron Fabyan had a double, single, one RBI and two runs, Hunter Gerow had a double, single, one RBI and one run, Mason Osborn had two singles, one walk and scored once, Miller had two singles and scored twice, Carson Gooch had a single and scored two runs and Gavin Hofacer had one hit and one run.
Game one saw Michael Myles take the loss pitching. Jayce Foster, Gooch, Myles and Connor Lee all had singles for the team.
On Monday, May 2 the Owls played a NSL Big Dipper doubleheader. They lost game one 10-4 but bounced back to win game two 4-3.
Gooch suffered the setback pitching in game one. Alec Apsitis, Osborn and Foster all reached base twice and scored one run.
Miller was lights out in game two, as he struck out 15 batters to help his team to the win.
He helped his own cause on offense with a double, two RBI and one run, Fabyan had a double, single and one run, Gooch and Foster had one single and one run each and Gerow and Lee also singled.
Oscoda (9-5 overall, 1-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Alcona on Monday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday, stays at home to play in its home invitational on Saturday and heads to Rogers City on Monday.