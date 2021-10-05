OSCODA – After struggling with numbers since the beginning of the fall athletic calendar, the Oscoda cross country team officially pulled the plug on its season recently. The Owls had competed in two meets, including a North Star League jamboree Sept. 21 in Fairview. The Owls had just one runner compete in that meet, and two total this season however.
“We did cancel our cross country season, we just didn’t have enough runners to continue,” Oscoda athletic director Cheri Meier said via text message.
Meier also confirmed that the school hopes to have a team in the fall 2022 season and encourages those interested in the program to contact head coach Melissa Winters.
“She is working really hard to generate more interest,” Meier said of Winters.
The North Star League championship meet had been scheduled to take place in Oscoda on Tuesday, however that event will now be hosted in Hale.