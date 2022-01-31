GAYLORD — Tawas Area had a solid showing at the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord on Saturday. The day was highlighted by Lukas Herrick winning the 215 weight class and Luke Martin finished fourth.
Herrick went 4-0, getting win by pinfall in each of his bouts.
“He looked very controlled and deliberate in all his matches,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “Herrick is ranked second in the State at 215 right now and this was just the tournament he needed to set him up for a run at the 215 state title this year.”
Martin, wrestling at 160 took fourth, lost twice on the day, but both setbacks came to highly ranked opponents.
“I'm really excited about how well Martin is doing this year,” Herrick said. “His only two losses of the year are against two extremely tough opponents. I'm really excited to see how he closes out this year.”
Maximus Herrick placed eighth in 189 and Thomas Bruning went 1-2 at 285.
“Overall, I couldn't be happier with how well we did as a whole,” Herrick said. “This is a very tough tournament 32-man brackets make for a long day with fierce competition from every division.”
On Friday, in the junior varsity portion of the event, the Braves had three grapplers go 5-0 on the day to earn gold medals. Those were Trace Reay (1250), Everett Hanson (140) and Matthew Tiffany (145). Going 4-1 and coming in second place were Austin Baker (125), Izzy Urban (130), Michael Tiffany (135) and Hunter Oliver (152). Quinton Allen (103) and James Dixon (171) both claimed third place finishes and Pierson Malinas (135) finished in fifth.
“I’m proud of how well our young wrestlers did,” Herrick said. “This was a great event and the first and only JV tournament our underclassmen competed in this year. With how well we did overall it is evident that the tough matches these kids are seeing at the varsity level is really paying off for them.”
On Wednesday, the Braves competed in a tri-meet at Cadillac. They topped Boyne City 54-24 but came up short against host Cadillac, 48-28.
Winning both their matches was Everett Hanson, James Dixon, Max Herrick, Luke Martin, Thomas Bruning Lucas Herrick and Addyson Otremba.
Tawas (13-13 overall) hosted a tri-meet on Tuesday and opens the post season in the Division 4 team district on Thursday, Feb. 10 at Whittemore-Prescott. They are also at the individual district Feb. 12 in Oscoda.