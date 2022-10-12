TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area soccer team took on visiting Pinconning on Thursday, for a non-league contest. Playing in a steady downpour for most of the game, the Braves were able to pick up a convincing win, 7-0.

Vinnie Frank had a big day with four goals, Trace Reay sent in two goals and Gage Maxfield netted one. Frank also had two assists, with Reay, Austin Baker and Braden Bolen getting one assist apiece.

Tags

Trending Food Videos