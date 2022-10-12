TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area soccer team took on visiting Pinconning on Thursday, for a non-league contest. Playing in a steady downpour for most of the game, the Braves were able to pick up a convincing win, 7-0.
Vinnie Frank had a big day with four goals, Trace Reay sent in two goals and Gage Maxfield netted one. Frank also had two assists, with Reay, Austin Baker and Braden Bolen getting one assist apiece.
On Wednesday, Tawas traveled to Cheboygan for a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest. They came up short in this one however, 3-0.
Axel Eklund played as goalkeeper, making seven saves. One of the Chiefs’ goals came on a penalty kick.
On Monday, Oct. 3 the Braves played a NMSL game up in Burt Lake, winning this one handily, 7-0.
“We got everyone a fair amount of play time and everyone is back from the injury list and we are healthy again, so it was great to be out on the field in full force and get the win,” head coach Ken Cook said.
Frank led things with two goals, Reay, Bolen, Joe Waler, Ethan Hedglin and Jake Look had one goal each. Maxfield had two assists while Reay and Hedglin had one assist apiece.
Eklund made four saves in net to earn the shutout.
Tawas (8-8-3 overall, 6-5-3 NMSL) hosted Gladwin on Monday to wrap up the regular season. The Braves begin Division 4 post-season play on Tuesday at home against Fairview. Oscoda, Roscommon and Alcona are also in the district.