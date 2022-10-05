AUGRES — The AuGres football team took on visiting Mio in a North Star League crossover game on Friday. The Wolverines, ranked ninth in 8-man Division 2, gave up the first points of the game, but rolled from there, picking up a lopsided 66-30 victory.
“I was really proud of how the kids played,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We were able to shut down their passing game until later in the game. Offensively, we made big plays and were able to get the win.”
The game started with Mio returning the opening kickoff for a quick 8-0 lead. AuGres responded to lead 12-8 by the end of the first quarter and had control of the game by the half, with a 40-8 lead.
The offense saw Keagan Bender run for 255 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries and he also had two receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Carter Zeien was seven-of-11 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns and he also ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Cole Pendred also had 53 yards rushing and one touchdown and he had four receptions for 79 yards and a touchdown.
AuGres (5-1 overall) heads to Alcona (6-0) on Friday. The Tigers are ranked ninth in Division 1, and are coming off a 50-40 win over Inland Lakes last week.