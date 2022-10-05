AUGRES — The AuGres football team took on visiting Mio in a North Star League crossover game on Friday. The Wolverines, ranked ninth in 8-man Division 2, gave up the first points of the game, but rolled from there, picking up a lopsided 66-30 victory.

“I was really proud of how the kids played,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We were able to shut down their passing game until later in the game. Offensively, we made big plays and were able to get the win.”

