IOSCO COUNTY — The summer heat may still have a hold on Northeast Michigan, but there are signs of fall fast approaching. One big sign is that practice for the new high school sports season began on Monday. This week we take a look at the four high school football teams that call Iosco County home. As of Monday morning, area coaches were already hard at work getting their teams prepped for the season.
Oscoda
The Oscoda football team has developed into the area’s top 11-man program in recent years. The Owls went 5-3 last year but failed to make the post-season due to the MHSAA’s new playoff point system. Head coach Mark Whitley is hoping for around 32 student athletes program wide this week as practices get under way.
“It is exciting, but I think it is kind of the realization for the kids that summer is starting to wind down and we are in football now,” he said. “A lot of players work but a lot of them have been working out with us all year long in the weight room and in the 7-on-7’s. I think it will be fun to get together and start a new year. I think the kids will be excited about it.”
The first few days of practice, football teams are not permitted to wear full pads. They’ll still get plenty of work in though.
“I want to get everyone out that wants to be in the football program and our main focus is to get them into football shape, get their legs under them and into condition,” Whitley said. “We will have heymets only the first three days, shells Thursday and Friday we are in full gear. We work hard at keeping the kids hydrated and get them climatized to wearing a helmet, shoulder pads and eventually pants by the end of the week.”
Tawas Area
New Tawas Area head football coach Zack Blanchard is wasting little in setting the tone for his football program. A lock-in style first few days of practice, where they aren’t permitted to have their personal cell phones should make for a distraction free environment.
“We expect 30-to-40 (players), maybe more,” Blanchard said of the program’s numbers. “We are definitely not worried about the ones that aren’t going to play. We are focused on us and what we can do to get better.”
While still new to the program, Blanchard believes that the athletes are buying into the changes.
“The kids are excited, and I am really happy with the direction the program has been going and the embracing of the weight room that we have had,” he said. “The kids have gotten a lot stronger, it is a new offense and a new defense… but I can’t reiterate enough how much I have been preaching to the kids, we are just going to focus on what we can do each day to get better and most of them have embraced it.”
Whittemore-Prescott
Over at Whittemore-Prescott, second year head coach Joe Murphy is hoping that a good off-season can lead to his squad hitting the ground running. The Cardinals went 3-6 last fall.
“We had a pretty good showing every lift, so we had a pretty good workout session,” he said. “A lot better (off-season) numbers than last year, it was good to have an off-season.”
Murphy is hoping that around 25 or 26 athletes will be in the program this year; which should be enough for 8-man JV and varsity teams.
“We went to a football camp (recently) with Montabella and Merrill and that was something that we haven’t done in a long time,” he said. “That was good, I think it will help us get a good start on the season. They were two good teams, but we built some confidence practicing with them and learning from them. It was a great experience, the 14 kids that went to that camp and got an early start on installing the offense and stuff like that. We lost a lot of seniors, our leading rusher and some of our best lineman and I think that gave us some confidence that we can still go out there and play at a pretty high level and put it together.”
Hale
Over at Hale, Iosco County’s other 8-man program, things are a bit of in a wait and see situation. New head coach Doug Bernard didn’t get hired into the position until June, so he is hoping the first few days of the season tell him a lot about his team.
“We’ll be focusing on fundamentals and conditioning, like any other year,” he said. “I’m just hoping to see them all there and all working hard and getting into shape.”
The Eagles went 4-5 last season, but could look vastly different this year.
“We are not going to be an 8-million play team,” Bernard said. “We are going to focus on fundamentals, know our roles on offense and know our roles on defense. We are happy to get going and I’m excited to see what the season is going to bring.”