IOSCO COUNTY – After three of the four Iosco County News coverage area football teams played at home in week one; all four will be on the road in week two.
Tawas Area, Whittemore-Prescott and AuGres all look for their second wins, while Oscoda looks to avoid an 0-2 start.
Tawas Area (1-0) at Mancelona (0-1) Thursday
After surviving a late scare against Pinconning last week, the Braves turn their attention to Mancelona this week. The Braves are looking for their first 2-0 start since the 2011 season.
“We’ll look at the positives and negatives (from last week) because I know that we have to be better this week because Mancelona is a much better team than they were last year,” head coach Zack Blanchard said.
The Braves won last year’s meeting with the Ironmen 30-8; and while Mancelona lost their opener to Frankfort 38-8 last week, Blanchard feels they have plenty to prepare themselves for in this one.
“They are running the spread more, it is a lot of the same offense (as last year), but out of the spread,” he said. “On defense they look like they are in an odd front, but against us they will adjust things to fit what we do offensively more.”
Oscoda (0-1) at Charlevoix (0-1) Thursday
The Owls haven’t started a season 0-2 since 2013. Oscoda will have its work cut out for it to avoid that unwanted start though, when they head to Charlevoix for their Northern Michigan Football Conference Leaders Division opener.
“We will have to get off the bus at Charlevoix and have a great start to the game,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We need to block a lot better up front this week, and play team defense, getting 11 helmets to the ball.”
The Rayders lost last week, but gave perennial power Traverse City St. Francis all it could handle, falling 41-40 in overtime.
Whittemore-Prescott (1-0) at Brethren (0-1) Friday 6 p.m.
Whittemore-Prescott was obviously excited to get a win in their season opener over Hillman last week. They look to make it 2-0 on Friday, when they head to Brethren, a team that lost to, but hung with a talented Central Lake team, 40-22 in their season opener.
“Brethren looks really tough,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “They have a lot of speed, so we have to find a way to keep them close, keep them in tight spaces. We have to make tackles in open space because this team really makes you do that. They utilize all the space and get you in one-on-one match-ups. We are going to be tested this week for sure.”
AuGres (1-0) at Charlton Heston Academy (0-1) Friday
It may be true that the Charlton Heston Academy has lost a state high 38-straigtht contests. However, the Patriots certainly proved they were a much better team in their season opener, only losing to defending North Star League Big Dipper champion Rogers City, 30-6 last week. Charlton Heston was down just 14-6 at the half.
“They run seven different formations,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “That is a lot to play for. They pass more than they have in the past and they play aggressive on the defensive side of the ball. The key to winning is basic fundamentals and execution. I just need everyone to go out and do their jobs.”