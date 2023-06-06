OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team competed in a Division 3 district soccer game against Ogemaw Heights on May 24. The Lady Owls were unable to get much going in that contest though, and as a result fell to the host Lady Falcons, 4-0.
“We got off to a slow start and just didn’t seem to have that spark we needed,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “Nerves may have been a factor, however, I accept full responsibility for not having the girls fired up. We did have some opportunities. We just could not find the back of the net. Ogemaw came out strong and their girls were fast. Between missed passes and Ogemaw’s intensity we just could not find our groove.”
The second half saw Oscoda face a margin they were unable to get out of.
“I knew we had dug ourselves into a deep hole, so I decided to change things up and move the girls’ positions around,” Byrne said. “This seemed to help the girls find a spark. Watching them I could tell they were having fun. Seniors Jessica Montgomery, Sophia Livvix, and Colbie Kruse, had several good chances on the net. Leilah Kard, Nicole Leeseberg, Hannah Williams, Emma Lukach, Andrea Lopez Martinez, and Maddie Allan performed well in the midfield.
“They started to control the ball more and move it around. Maiya Dettmer helped hold down the back line with Marley Watson, and Jenalee Kotula. They really limited Ogemaw to just a few chances. Emma Hofacer played great (in goal). She even got a little field time and took a few shots on goal. I really enjoyed working with this great group of young ladies. They’ve taught me quite a bit, and I can only hope I’ve done the same for them. The season was a lot of fun and many memories made.”
Oscoda finishes the season 2-10-1 overall.
“Looking ahead to next year, I cannot help but see that we are losing half of our team,” Byrne said. “With that, we will be looking to add new players to fill out our roster next year. Hopefully the bonds these girls have made can rub off and draw some ladies to the team. I’ll be keeping my eyes open for any potential lady looking to make an immediate impact athletically, as well as contribute to what we’re building.”
Byrne took the time to give potential future soccer players her best sales pitch.
“I try to instill that the lessons learned through a varsity sport will be some you can reflect on throughout life’s journey,” she said. “There’s good days and bad. There’s days you just don’t want to practice, or play for that matter. There will constantly be distractions, and situations trying to take away your focus. Learning how to separate them and focus well help you succeed in all avenues in life.
“Soccer is not just about kicking a ball into a net. It’s about bonding with a group. It’s about learning that there are times that you won’t be performing at your best and that is alright. It is OK to rely on people you trust to help you succeed. Although this season didn’t go the way I thought it would. I am incredibly proud of these girls and all of their accomplishments this year on the field and off.”