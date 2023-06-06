OSCODA – The Oscoda girls soccer team competed in a Division 3 district soccer game against Ogemaw Heights on May 24. The Lady Owls were unable to get much going in that contest though, and as a result fell to the host Lady Falcons, 4-0.

“We got off to a slow start and just didn’t seem to have that spark we needed,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “Nerves may have been a factor, however, I accept full responsibility for not having the girls fired up. We did have some opportunities. We just could not find the back of the net. Ogemaw came out strong and their girls were fast. Between missed passes and Ogemaw’s intensity we just could not find our groove.”

