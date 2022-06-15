TAWAS CITY — In the final days of her time at Tawas Area High School, senior Taelyn Eberline also started a new chapter. She recently signed to play continue her volleyball career, setting herself to join Alpena Community College’s program.
“It’s awesome, I’m very excited for this upcoming season,” she said. “It was a great experience (to sign for college). I’m just very grateful.”
Eberline helped the Lady Braves win a district championship last season, but she hadn’t always planned on continuing to play the game at the next level.
“I wasn’t originally planning on going to college, but then I heard about this opportunity and it persuaded me a little bit more and here I am,” she said.
Eberline plans to study business management on top her duties as a college student athlete.
“(In the meantime) I will help with the high school clinics and we will be starting practice at ACC at the end of July,” she said.