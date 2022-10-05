IOSCO COUNTY — The final third of the high school football season is upon us. Two Iosco County team’s were winners last week, and they look to tack on some more wins as they close out the regular season’s final three games.
Johannesburg-Lewiston (0-6 overall, 0-4 NMFC Legacy) at Oscoda (2-4, 1-3)
Fresh off a win last week, Oscoda hopes to add another one on Friday, when Johannesburg-Lewiston comes to town for homecoming.
“A homecoming win is always great,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “You hope that alumni from the past and friends are out watching the game on a Friday night under the lights. They are excited to play the game. They are kind of like sharks, they can taste the blood in the water and they are ready to play.”
Joburg is coming off a 41-14 loss to Carson City-Crystal last week, and since playing in the 2020 Division 8 state semi-finals, have lost 16 straight contests. The Owls topped the Cardinals last year, 60-22.
“We have all week to practice to defend the ‘T’,” Whitley said. “Defensively we will work at filling holes… we have some keys (to stopping them). We just have to work hard in between the tackles and offensively I think we just need to continue to get better at what we are doing. Right now, we are getting better in practice every day and it showed up last Friday, and I think that is going to be contagious and we are going to have some great weeks to come.”
Charlton Heston Academy (0-6 overall) at Hale (0-6)
Hale has had a bit of a rough start to the 2022 season. The Eagles have a great shot at cracking the win column on Friday though, when they welcome the Charlton Heston Academy to town for homecoming. The Patriots have lost 34-straight games, the longest active streak of any 8-man team in the state.
“We are looking forward to a good week, we have built some momentum coming in,” head coach Doug Bernard said.
Charlton Heston lost last week to Atlanta, 60-6. While the Patriots are mired in the middle of a historic losing streak, they have been more competitive this season. Throw in Hale’s youth and struggle with numbers, a win here isn’t necessarily guaranteed.
“(We have) the same challenges we’ve had all season,” Bernard said. “It should be a good, competitive game and we hope to come out with a ‘W’.”
Farwell (6-0 overall) at Whittemore-Prescott (2-4)
Whittemore-Prescott played host to 11th ranked and undefeated Rogers City last week and struggled in a 50-14 loss. Things don’t get any easier this week, as they host a 12th ranked Farwell team, which is also undefeated; after edging Capac last week 46-40.
“They have some talent and they haven’t lost a game yet, so they’re a pretty good football team,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “We are just hoping that we can clean up on the fumbles and finish drives and keep the penalties down. We just have to have a complete game. I told the kids we are a pretty good football team if we limit the mistakes. We want to win the turnover battle this week, that is going to be a huge emphasis.”
Tawas Area (1-5 overall) at Glen Lake (3-3)
Now that Tawas Area’s losing streak is history, its head coach Zack Blanchard believes his team is hungry for more.
“I really feel like these kids are going to taste it again,” he said. “They tasted the victory on Friday night and they are going to be hungry for more, that is what athletic competition is all about.”
The Braves make a long trip to Glen Lake on Friday, a team that lost to St. Ignace last week 20-7, but does have wins over Oscoda, Harbor Springs and Johannesburg-Lewiston this season.
“They are a very good football team, it is going to be a challenge,” Blanchard said. “They are similar to us, but they are going to throw it a little more than us. As long as we keep focusing on getting better, we are going to be OK.”