WEST BRANCH — Just a day after suffering a disappointing non-league loss, the Tawas Area girls soccer team bounced back with a big win at Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday, April 12. The Lady Braves didn’t score until late in the game, but played well enough as a whole to pick up a 2-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory.
“We looked a lot more like us and thank goodness the girls were on their toes and ready to play,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “The entire game was rough, lots of unnecessarily rough play for nearly 80 minutes, and finally some of girls eventually used that to fuel their own fire, they started to fight back and it really showed in the final minutes of the game.”
Tawas broke the scoreless deadlock with about five minutes to go, getting a goal from Kierstin Muckenthaler thanks to a nice crossing pass from Colleen Kubisiak.
Tawas added an insurance goal about two minutes later, as Anna Herbolsheimer booted a shot in from almost 20 yards out.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in net and made two saves to preserve the shutout victory. The Braves managed six shots on goal.
“There was lots of action to be seen during the game, just not a lot in the way of shots on goal,” Dittenbir said. “Every one of those girls worked hard for that victor, and it was a well-deserved victory.”
On Monday, April 11 the Braves played in a non-conference loss at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, 6-0.
“This was not our night,” Dittenbir said. “Our team had a long ride to Midland Calvary, we arrived late and warmed up little, and worst of all we really looked sluggish on the field. We didn’t look like ourselves or play like ourselves and we walked away with a loss. Regardless, we needed to shake it off since we also had a game the next day as well against Ogemaw.”
Tawas (2-2 overall, 2-0 NMSL) was up at rival Oscoda on Tuesday, hosts Shepherd on Thursday and hosts Roscommon on Tuesday.