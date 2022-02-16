BAY CITY — The Huron Shores Bowling Conference hosted its annual singles competition on Saturday, at Monitor Lanes in Bay City.
The Oscoda girls team had a highlight with Mia Winters winning the girls’ side of the event with a four game series of 699. Colbie Kruse was sixth with a 532.
The Oscoda boys were led by Jace Hulverson, who was ninth on a series of 657.
Tawas had Caden Raleigh come in second in the boys action with 747, Kevin Loew was 12th with a roll of 617 and Ben Lickfelt was 32nd with a 456.
The Lady Braves saw Audrey Alexander come in 21st at 497 and with 482 to tie for 23rd was Madelyn Anschuetz and Brooke McClellan.
For Whittemore-Prescott, Morgan Hawks led the way with a series of 639 to tie for first, Addi Ludwig had a 575 and Raylin Ludwig pinned a 567.
The W-P boys had Bryson Melrose lead things with a 702, good for fifth place.
Teams wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Hi-Skore Lanes in West Branch. Tawas and W-P are scheduled to face off while Oscoda will roll against Houghton Lake.